4 dream Seahawks free agent targets if money was no object
If the Seattle Seahawks didn't operate under the salary cap, these free-agent fits would be perfect.
1. CB Xavien Howard
He’s been one of the league’s better cornerbacks, and he could be a pivotal addition for a Seattle secondary that is under reconstruction. What defensive backfield couldn’t use a corner that has had a nose for the football?
The Miami Dolphins used the 38th-overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft on Baylor University defensive back Xavien Howard. As a rookie, he played in only seven games. That would change dramatically in his second season. He started all 16 games, totaling four interceptions (1 returned for a touchdown) and 13 passes defensed.
In his third year, he tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions. Injuries limited him to five games in 2019, but he rebounded that following season and picked off a league-high 10 passes. Over the past seven seasons dating back to ‘17, Howard has totaled an impressive 29 interceptions (2 returned for scores), three forced fumbles, returned two of his five fumble recoveries for TDs, a pair of sacks, and been credited with 89 passes defensed.
Seattle’s defense has usually been opportunistic, but in 2023 the club forced only 19 turnovers. Enter new head coach Mike Macdonald. He was part of a Baltimore club that tied for the NFL lead with 31 takeaways this past season. Howard is certainly capable of improving Seattle’s defense when it comes to the gift of grab.