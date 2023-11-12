4 Green Bay Packers who should be benched or fired after brutal loss to Steelers
It's the Packers' sixth loss of the season... and it's only Week 10. Some accountability and blame are needed.
2. Aaron Jones, RB
Another offensive weapon who has struggled with injuries this season, there have been far more weeks to this point in which Aaron Jones has been less than 100% or just simply inactive than we've seen him at full strength. However, if a player is out there -- especially a player with a capable backup -- you should expect him to at least be effective.
Jones has been nothing of the sort, or at least he wasn't against the Steelers. The former UTEP star led the team with 13 carries but managed only 35 yards (2.7 per carry) and consistently was bottled up. He also didn't make much of an impact in the passing game despite getting six targets. Jones caught four of the balls thrown his way, but managed a measly 19 yards on the day.
That only looks worse, though, when consider just how effective Jones's backup, AJ Dillon (Quadzilla himself) was when he got his opportunities. Dillon only rushed nine times, but managed 70 yards, good for 7.8 yards per carry. He also took his one reception in the loss for 11 yards, just simply making him overall a more efficient and effective player than Jones, outgaining him by 27 yards on seven fewer touches.
Jones has just been overall underwhelming this season as he's struggled to stay healthy. He's yet to eclipse even 75 yards rushing in any game this season and has averaged under 4.0 yards per carry in three of his six games he's been able to play this season.
If he were fighting through this injury as the team's best option, this would make some sense as he guts this out to give his team the best chance to win. With Dillon on the roster, though, it makes less sense to have an ineffective version of Jones leading the shares of touches.