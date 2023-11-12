4 Green Bay Packers who should be benched or fired after brutal loss to Steelers
It's the Packers' sixth loss of the season... and it's only Week 10. Some accountability and blame are needed.
3. Christian Watson, WR
After the way last season ended for Christian Watson in his rookie year, Packers fans came into the 2023 campaign hopeful that the sophomore effort from the North Dakota State product would be special. Considering he averaged 16.6 yards per catch on 33 grabs and scored seven touchdowns over the final eight games of the season, that seemed reasonable.
Instead, Watson has pretty much been a non-factor and a non-difference-maker for this offense, which is furtherer hindering the young first-time starting quarterback, Love.
Against the Steelers was an egregious example for Watson. He was targeted seven times in the game , but ended the day with just two receptions for 23 yards. Yes, not all of that is on him if targets aren't actually on target. Then again, you would expect WR1 to be in enough of a position to make plays more than 2-of-7 times when the quarterback looks his way.
Earlier in the season, it was easy to look at Watson's lack of consistency and production as him being slow to recover from a hamstring injury. Well more than a month since he started the season inactive, though, Watson has just one game in six starts with more than 37 yards, a 91-yard outing against the lowly Raiders in which he had a 77-yard reception.
This is an exceptionally young receiving room for Green Bay overall, so they need guys like Watson with more experience than some to step up and be a playmaker and a reliable presence. The loss to the Steelers was a continuation of him not being that player in the passing attack.