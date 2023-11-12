4 Green Bay Packers who should be benched or fired after brutal loss to Steelers
It's the Packers' sixth loss of the season... and it's only Week 10. Some accountability and blame are needed.
1. Joe Barry, DC
But more than anyone on the offense, the Packers need to get Joe Barry out of Green Bay yesterday.
Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett did not have a great day throwing the football. The second-year signal-caller completed 14-of-23 passes on the day for just 126 yards. It might be a credit to Barry that they were able to limit the Pittsburgh QB in that manner -- except for the fact that we've seen Pickett be that routinely this season and that's just the Steelers' M.O. at this point offensively.
What they have been reliant upon is the run game in Matt Canada's offense. I knew this, anyone who's watched Pittsburgh this season knows this. And yet, Joe Barry didn't seem to know this. At no point did he consistently stack the box or disguise run blitzes to limit the Steelers backs. The result was Jaylen Warren rushing for 101 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and Najee Harris rushing for 82 yards and a score on 16 carries.
This isn't anything new for Barry, though. Whether it's boneheaded decision-making such as this (or a number of other instances), personnel decisions that make no sense, generally bad play-calling, or just looking the part of a bad defensive coordinator, it's all familiar territory for Packers fans who have been calling for him to be gone for some time.
At some juncture, however, there has to be a tipping point. This week in a season already trending downward may not look like that. However, with games against the Chargers, Lions and Chiefs on deck for the Packers, the defense simply can't perform as poorly as it has recently if Green Bay wants to have a chance. Barry is the common denominator of the deensive struggles, and it's past time he was cut loose.