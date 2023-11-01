4 New York Mets that will be NL All-Stars again in 2024
After a disappointing season, the Mets are counting on their stars to lead them to success in 2024.
By James Nolan
3. Francisco Lindor
New York’s star shortstop proved he was still one of the best at his positions, with an impressive season on both ends of the field. Francisco Lindor is not only a finalist to win a Gold Glove, but he also had the second-most home runs by all shortstops in 2023 with 31.
The 29-year-old also swiped 31 bags this past season, which made him the first Mets player to achieve that feat since David Wright did in 2007. One thing Lindor has yet to do in New York is represent them in the All-Star Game.
Before the 2023 all-star break, Lindor played 90 games. Across that stretch, he only had 82 hits, along with a .239 BA and an OPS below .800.
After the 2023 all-star break, Lindor played in 70 games. He had 72 hits across that stretch. The 2x Silver Slugger also had a .817 OPS with .274 BA across the stretch.
The second-half version of Lindor is the one the Mets want to see in 2024. If they get that version, then it could be the first season New York fans see their beloved SS represent them in the All-Star Game.