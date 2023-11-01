4 New York Mets that will be NL All-Stars again in 2024
After a disappointing season, the Mets are counting on their stars to lead them to success in 2024.
By James Nolan
2. Kodai Senga
The Mets took a risk last offseason when they signed former NPB pitcher Kodai Senga to a five-year deal. After a stellar 2023, it looks like that move is going to pay off.
Senga is the favorite to win the NL Rookie of the Year award, on top of making the All-Star squad in his first season in MLB.
The 30-year-old is the ace of the Mets staff right now, as he looked like one of the best pitchers in baseball. Senga finished with a 2.98 ERA, which was second in the NL.
New York does need to add more pitching over the offseason, but they don’t need to look for too many aces. In a league where having multiple aces is almost necessary to win, the Mets already have one in Senga.
If the Mets want to make a playoff push next season, they’re going to need another strong season from Senga. After making the All-Star team in his first season, fans are hoping he can do the same in 2024.