4 New York Mets that will be NL All-Stars again in 2024
After a disappointing season, the Mets are counting on their stars to lead them to success in 2024.
By James Nolan
1. Edwin Diaz
After missing the entire 2023 season due to a major injury to his knee, Edwin Diaz will be looking to pick right up where he left off. When the Mets won over 100 games in 2022, the star closer was arguably the team’s MVP.
In 61 games, Diaz held a 1.31 ERA. It was the third time in his career he finished with an ERA under 2.00, which goes to show you how lights out he can be.
This upcoming 2024 season will be a highly-anticipated one. All eyes were on Diaz whenever he entered the ballgame before his injury. When the trumpets played in Queens, fans would immediately get out of their seats.
The two-time All-Star will be looking to regain his magic after missing an entire season, and New York would love to have it as well.