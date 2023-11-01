4 New York Mets that will be NL All-Stars again in 2024
After a disappointing season, the Mets are counting on their stars to lead them to success in 2024.
By James Nolan
The New York Mets did not have a fun 2023 season, finishing fourth in the National League East with a 75-87 record. Many of the players who shined in 2022, struggled throughout this past season.
After taking a huge step back, Steve Cohen decided to bring in the organization's first-ever President of Baseball Operations. Former Milwaukee Brewers General Manager David Stearns will be calling the shots in New York now, and he is inheriting some talented players.
Stearns will likely be looking to bring in some All-Star level talent to join the Mets, but he already might have a few on the roster. In 2022 New York showed what they can do when they’re at their best, as they won 101 games.
The best teams have stars, and there is no doubt that the Mets do have some stars. In 2023, the majority of their stars struggled at key points in the year, which ultimately led to the down season.
New York can get back to being the best, but they need their stars to play like stars. If these four Mets play up to their standards next season, they can easily be All-Stars in 2024:
These four Mets must return to star status
4. Jeff McNeil
Jeff McNeil went off in 2022, winning the batting title with a stellar .326 batting average. From 2018-2020 he had three consecutive seasons with a BA above .300. In 2019 and 2022, he represented New York in the All-Star Game.
In 2023, the 31-year-old didn’t have one of those seasons. He struggled for almost the entire 2023 season, as he had a .249 BA and 90 hits through his first 100 games. When McNeil is not hitting consistently, he isn’t a factor. His OPS across that stretch was a lousy .648.
McNeil’s last 56 games of 2023 were similar to his usual self. The 2x all-star hit .305, had a .814 OPS, along with tacking on 68 hits.
Whatever the 31-year-old was doing in the latter part of the season is what he should do for the entirety of 2024. When the Mets made the playoffs in 2022, McNeil was an essential factor.
If New York wants to find success next season, they are going to need McNeil to get back to his old ways. Performing at an all-star level is the exact way to do that.