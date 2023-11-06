4 NY Mets prospects who could get the call in 2024
Get to know the top prospects in the New York Mets farm system and see who could make an impact in 2024.
By James Nolan
3. OF, Drew Gilbert
After getting drafted with the 28th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros, he was sent to New York at the 2023 trade deadline in a blockbuster deal involving Justin Verlander.
The 23-year-old is an intriguing prospect, as he held a .868 OPS across 116 minor league games in 2023. Gilbert has an elite glove in the outfield as well, which could serve the Mets well if Brandon Nimmo needs to move to a corner spot.
Gilbert’s athleticism is what makes him such an intriguing prospect, and the fact he’s a lefty as well. New York has a ton of veterans and right-handed bats. From the left side, they lack a consistent threat outside of Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo.
In 2024 Gilbert could get a call-up to the big if he continues to tear up the minors. Across his last 30 games this past season, the Mets prospect hit with a .340 batting average. The outfielder also tallied up six home runs and held a 1.043 OPS.
New York might’ve struck gold on the Verlander trade, as Gilbert could turn out to be a great Met one day. If he starts off his 2024 the way his 2023 ended, the 23-year-old could see a quick call-up from the Mets.