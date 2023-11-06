4 NY Mets prospects who could get the call in 2024
Get to know the top prospects in the New York Mets farm system and see who could make an impact in 2024.
By James Nolan
2. C, Kevin Parada
The Mets lack catching depth. In 2023, an early season injury to Omar Narváez allowed Francisco Alvarez to get the call. Alvarez shined, as he tallied up 25 HRs and 63 RBIs.
After Alvarez though, New York doesn’t have another reliable option. Narváez hit just .211 with a .283 OBP this past season. When the Mets rookie catcher needed a day off, the production from that position took a serious dip.
With the power Alvarez provides, the Mets could benefit from moving him to DH. This would then open up a spot for a catcher at the big league level, and Kevin Parada could be the one to get the call.
After being selected 11th overall by the Mets in the 2022 draft, he’s done nothing but impress. In Parada’s first full season of professional ball, he had his ups and downs.
In Single-A with the Brooklyn Cyclones, he impressed many, hitting .265 while racking up 42 RBIs. Once Parada got the call-up to the Mets Double-A team in Binghamton, he struggled to get in a groove. In 14 games at the AA level, Parada held a .185 BA.
Parada can easily perform at a high level, he just needs to be in a comfortable spot. If he gets comfortable in 2024, the Mets could call him up with the lack of catching depth.