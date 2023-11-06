4 NY Mets prospects who could get the call in 2024
By James Nolan
The New York Mets acquired a ton of talented prospects to join an already decent farm system. Letting go of two future Hall of Fame pitchers could’ve set them up for the future, along with recent draft selections.
Right now, the Mets big league roster attains a ton of veterans. Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, and Edwin Diaz have been in New York for quite some time now. Outside of Francisco Alvarez, the rest of the 2023 Mets rookie class wasn’t anything special.
Since Steve Cohen bought the Mets, he has emphasized his desire to build a strong farm system. He is in the process of doing just that, as the minor league teams have been seeing high-level performances from the prospects.
The owner is allowing David Stearns to build up the farm system even more. With his insight, the former Milwaukee Brewers GM might be able to get the best out of the talented prospects New York already has. In 2024, here are four prospects the Mets could call up:
4. SS/OF, Jett Williams
New York selected the speedy shortstop/centerfielder in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft. After two seasons in the minors, it looks like selecting Jett Williams 14th overall could pay off.
If Stearns decides to move Jeff McNeil in the offseason, that would open up a spot on the roster for the versatile Williams. Even if McNeil stays, he could be hauled from a late-season elbow injury in 2024.
McNeil had ten stolen bases in 2023, and New York as a whole struggled to swipe bags this past season. The Mets had 118 stolen bases, which was the 7th worst in the National League.
In 121 total games in the minors this season, the 20-year-old swiped 45 bags and held a .876 OPS. Williams is an elite athlete whom the Mets could use in 2024.
Williams is only 5-foot-6, but that hasn’t prevented him from tearing it up with Mets minor league teams the past two years. Today’s MLB allows athletes to thrive with the new rule changes, and the 20-year-old could do just that.