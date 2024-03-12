4 perfect Chiefs free agent targets still available that Kansas City can afford
The Kansas City Chiefs may not have tons of money left, but can still pursue some exciting finishing touches to the roster in free agency.
By Josh Wilson
Donovan Smith
Lyle Graversen over on Arrowhead Addict suggested a reunion with LT Donovan Smith before free agency opened, a move that would make plenty of sense for the Chiefs.
Graversen notes that Smith would be wise to sign a depth tackle that could start, assuming Smith is available for the $3 million-ish that the Chiefs had him for last season. If the Chiefs can find a sure-fire better option for the same price, that would be great, but for the money, Smith is probably the best available.
Smith graded at 57.8 last year per Pro Football Focus and had a step-back year after a string of really high-level seasons in Tampa Bay. He has now won titles with both the Buccaneers and the Chiefs and brings the veteran standard you look for in a tackle.
Wanya Morris would be the de facto starter now, and while KC hopes he comes along in his young career, he may not be ready after a rookie season off the bench. Another year of Smith gives KC the bridge if they need it, but they could duke it out in training camp for the starting role.
Morris appeared in meaningful snaps in six games in 2023, most as depth was needed from Weeks 12 to 17. He did OK, particularly for a rookie, at first, but declined by the end of that run, showing the length of an NFL season could be particularly challenging for him.
Morris was a particularly troubling part of the Chiefs Week 17 loss to the Raiders, allowing seven hurries, two QB hits and a sack.
Having some plan to fall back on if Morris isn't ready is an ideal plan for Kansas City.