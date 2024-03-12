4 perfect Chiefs free agent targets still available that Kansas City can afford
The Kansas City Chiefs may not have tons of money left, but can still pursue some exciting finishing touches to the roster in free agency.
By Josh Wilson
Micah Hyde
Now might be the absolute perfect time for the Kansas City Chiefs to look to shore up the safety position. Spotrac projects Micah Hyde could be had for an incredibly cheap $3.7 million. While that would necessitate a few moves to be able to clear the cap space to be able to facilitate such a deal, it would be a steal for a player of Hyde's caliber.
Around the league, teams seemed to come to the converged conclusion ahead of the league's opening day of the year that they were overleveraged and overinvested in the safety position, so the entire market has gotten pretty rough for safeties, even good ones like Hyde with strong reputations to play off of.
Hyde is another former Buffalo Bills player Chiefs fans are familiar with having faced off against over the last several years in heated regular season and playoff games. Hyde graded 64.4 with PFF last year. He's not so good at coming down to the field to defend the run, but is known as a great weapon to have in receiving coverage. In 2024, he only allowed more than 10 yards after the catch in one game, and was generally avoided by passers, allowing just 32 targets all year.
Adding Hyde has one downside that's a generally good problem to have: It may not be the most optimal use of money since the Chiefs do have a handful of options in the safety ranks. Perhaps, though, Kansas City could move Hyde to free safety and Justin Reid to more of a run-stopping role, since he performed better in such a capacity last year.