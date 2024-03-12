4 perfect Chiefs free agent targets still available that Kansas City can afford
The Kansas City Chiefs may not have tons of money left, but can still pursue some exciting finishing touches to the roster in free agency.
By Josh Wilson
Donovan Peoples-Jones
I'll be honest, "perfect" might be a stretch here, but if we're thinking of the best positions for the Chiefs to invest in with any leftover money, receiver is probably the place to go after a bad showing from the corps last year. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs didn't need perfect receivers last year, and who knows, maybe they won't need them this year. But it sure couldn't hurt to have some options to compete in training camp.
After a woeful year from Chiefs receivers, Donovan Peoples-Jones could be an add the Chiefs look at making. While there are more attractive options out there, they figure to be out of the Chiefs budget barring a massive discount in order to try to ring chase with Kansas City.
Peoples-Jones had a step-back year with the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions last season. He got notably better after moving from Cleveland to Detroit, earning a 44.4 percent success rate with the Browns and a 71.4 percent success rate with the Lions. A change of scenery to play with the league's best quarterback could only be good for Peoples-Jones's ceiling.
Peoples-Jones has flashed near Pro Bowl potential in past years, and one would think that any receiver with a modicum of ability could recapture that with Patrick Mahomes under center.
The question here for Peoples-Jones and other receivers available at the price point is: Will they be better than the existing cast? Secondly, does the team need to cut any of the existing cast to get them? Someone like Justin Watson, for instance, would give the Chiefs some money to work with, but is Peoples-Jones better than Watson?
Those are the questions Brett Veach will need to answer.