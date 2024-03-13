4 perfect Vikings free agent targets to still sign who’d push team to contend
- The Vikings have already signed Aaron Jones, Jonathan Greenard and more
- Minnesota still has just under $20 million in cap space
- Which free agents could the Vikings still sign as perfect fits?
3. Vikings can still sign S Julian Blackmon
As of right now, it does appear that the Vikings plan to keep veteran strong safety Harrison Smith for at least one more season. He's established himself as a franchise legend and, though we've seen his play decline in recent years, he's a leader and a still-effective player on this defense, even if to a lesser degree than he once was.
The safety room as a whole, however, looks like a distinct problem for the Vikings going into the 2024 campaign. Camryn Bynum, a fourth-round pick from 2021, is currently slotted in as the starter alongside Smith, but his performance has been sporadic at best to this point in his career. Beyond that, the depth is hard to have confidence in, especially with health questions continuing to linger about Lewis Cine.
Someone like Julian Blackmon, formerly of the Colts, should definitely pique the interest of Adofo-Mensah and defensive coordinator Brian Flores. While Blackmon is not a fully-rounded player on the back end of the defense, he made tremendous strides last season in Indianapolis as a coverage player, finally putting his immense athleticism and physical traits to good use in that aspect of his game.
Because he's not been consistent as a coverage player, the market for Blackmon could be tepid in free agency. As such, he could be extremely affordable for a team like the Vikings with a clear need for solid depth and a potential upgrade. For as far as cheap-ish fliers go, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better one with a defensive back for the Vikings than Blackmon.