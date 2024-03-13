4 perfect Vikings free agent targets to still sign who’d push team to contend
- The Vikings have already signed Aaron Jones, Jonathan Greenard and more
- Minnesota still has just under $20 million in cap space
- Which free agents could the Vikings still sign as perfect fits?
2. Vikings can still sign WR Hunter Renfrow
Whoever is playing quarterback for the Vikings in the 2024 season is going to be walking into an overall great situation. The Minnesota offensive line is a Top 10 unit in the NFL, Justin Jefferson is arguably the league's best wide receiver, Jordan Addison shined as a rookie last season, T.J. Hockenson -- though he's coming off of a torn ACL that will likely cause him to miss Week 1 -- is an elite tight end, and the Aaron Jones addition fortifies the backfield.
But despite all of the goodness with that group, the big question mark for them -- aside from quarterback, of course -- is with the wide receiver depth. Behind Jefferson and Addison, there is a steep drop-off to players like Brandon Powell, Jalen Nailor and even N'Keal Harry. It's not the most pressing need but, if the right player were available, the opportunity to improve the depth is clear.
Now that the Raiders have cut ties with slot receiver Hunter Renfrow, he could be the perfect pass-catcher to fit that bill for the Vikings. Renfrow has a ton of respect around the league for his suddenness and crafty route-running that make him a headache for defensive backs to stick with in coverage. For whatever reason, though, he simply fell out of favor in Vegas.
That could ultimately work to Minnesota's benefit, though. He's not going to command anything close to the $16 million AAV he previously had on his deal with the Raiders, especially with Vegas still paying some of his salary via a dead cap hit. He also adds a skill set to the receiving corps with the Vikings that simply isn't there right now, which not only gives the next QB another weapon, but opens up things more for Jefferson and Addison as well.