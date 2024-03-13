4 perfect Vikings free agent targets to still sign who’d push team to contend
- The Vikings have already signed Aaron Jones, Jonathan Greenard and more
- Minnesota still has just under $20 million in cap space
- Which free agents could the Vikings still sign as perfect fits?
Given the Kirk Cousins of it all, there was a chance in which this was a tumultuous offseason for the Minnesota Vikings. But while their longtime quarterback indeed did decide to depart for the Atlanta Falcons in free agency, general manager Kwefi Adofo-Mensah has been hard at work to fill out the rest of the roster and have things looking much better.
Jonathan Greenard coming in from Houston to replace Danielle Hunter may, in fact, be an upgrade long-term, and at a cheaper AAV for a younger player. Aaron Jones not only pains the Packers to suit up in Minnesota, but he improves the backfield substantially. Then there are players like Blake Cashman, Andrew Van Ginkel and even Sam Darnold who have valuable roles to play.
By my measure, the Vikings have crushed free agency and the offseason thus far, especially with the still-persistent drumbeat that they will trade up for a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. At the same time, though, Minnesota doesn't have to stop in free agency. With roughly $20 million remaining in cap space, per Spotrac, the Vikings can still further enhance this roster.
These four free agents, in particular, would be great fits for what the Vikings need and are still available, likely for a reasonable price, on the open market.
4. Viking can still sign DL Calais Campbell
Calais Campbell has been a true fixture for great NFL defensive line play for well over a decade now. Originally a second-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals back in 2008, he has been a steady force with tremendous versatility along the defensive front, able to assist in a 3-4 or 4-3 alignment and move around on the line as well.
Even at 37 years old, he's coming off a solid season after signing a one-year, $7 million pact with the Falcons for the 2023 campaign. He registered 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and a forced fumble on the season for Atlanta, proving that the 6-foot-8 behemoth is as effective of a player as he has been for a while now.
When you look at the Vikings defensive line, it leaves a bit to be desired. Currently, Harrison Phillips and perhaps Jonathan Bullard are the only players of consequence in that position group returning for the 2024 season with 2023 fifth-rounder Jacquelin Roy also in the fold.
Campbell would represent a distinct upgrade and, perhaps more importantly, bring a stout veteran presence to that group. Moreover, as he'll turn 38 years old this season, his price tag is only likely to decrease from the $7 million he was paid last year, which is right in the price range for the Vikings to scoop him up and not give it a second thought.