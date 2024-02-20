4 plausible Blake Snell suitors who haven't been mentioned yet
These four teams haven't been publicly linked to Blake Snell but make a lot of sense as plausible fits.
3) The Twins could use Blake Snell as a Sonny Gray replacement
The Minnesota Twins have an advantage not enough people talk about. They play in what is clearly the worst division in all of baseball, the AL Central. Sure, teams like the Royals and Tigers might be better than they were last season and the Guardians are often in the mix, but this is Minnesota's division to lose. Signing Snell would only emphasize that.
The Twins won the Central last season and then made it to the ALDS after defeating the Blue Jays in the Wild Card round. Despite the momentum of finally winning the first playoff game and series in nearly two decades, the Twins have done nothing but regress this offseason.
Not only did the Twins lose productive players like Jorge Polanco and Kenta Maeda, but they also lost Sonny Gray who signed with the Cardinals. Gray was their best player last season and one of the best pitchers in baseball, finishing as the AL Cy Young runner-up.
The Twins still have Pablo Lopez leading the way and other solid arms like Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober, and Chris Paddack ready to roll, but they're a team that could use a pitcher of Snell's caliber as they attempt to make a deeper run in October. With them only committed to Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa through the 2027 season, the Twins should be able to make a long-term deal with Snell work.