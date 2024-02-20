4 plausible Blake Snell suitors who haven't been mentioned yet
These four teams haven't been publicly linked to Blake Snell but make a lot of sense as plausible fits.
Somehow, someway, Blake Snell, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, remains available in free agency available for any team to sign. Snell was in many ways the best pitcher in the game entirely last season, yet has received little public interest.
Part of it has to do with the enormous price he and Scott Boras have set for teams to match. It's become apparent that teams won't meet Snell's lofty demands, and he has to come down eventually. Part of it also has to do with Snell's volatility. He has seasons in which he's unhittable, and others in which he looks like a third or fourth starter. It's a really hard sell to give a pitcher like that a massive contract.
While teams interested in signing Snell are relatively unknown, there are bits and pieces of information that we do know. The Yankees made him an offer at some point. The Angels have been linked to him. The Giants have been linked to seemingly everybody. The Red Sox need pitching. None of these teams have signed him, and it seems that none of these teams have made offers Snell has had to even think about.
While those teams might be the favorites, the team that eventually does sign Snell might be one we haven't heard of publicly linked to him. None of these four teams have been mentioned in the Snell conversation, but can conceivably sign him if he continues to linger on the open market.
4) The Orioles are an interesting Blake Snell destination after Kyle Bradish's injury
The Baltimore Orioles made one of the biggest trades of the offseason, landing Corbin Burnes from the Brewers to form what looked like an elite rotation. Just weeks later, the Orioles were dealt a massive blow with Kyle Bradish tearing his UCL, knocking him out for the beginning of the season.
While Bradish plans to pitch through the injury, for now, that elbow is most definitely a concern. Bradish was one of the best pitchers in the AL last season, so losing him would be a massive blow to Baltimore's chances. Yes, they have Burnes now, but he's more of a Bradish replacement than an addition to a rotation that needed one entering the offseason. Snell would be that.
Whether the Orioles' new ownership group would be willing to pay Snell is a question only they know the answer to, but the fit clearly makes sense. The Orioles can take it easy with Bradish, allowing him to rest until he's fully healthy, and then can roll with the best rotation in baseball once he returns. I mean, who is beating Burnes, Snell, Bradish, and Grayson Rodriguez in October?
Burnes being an impending free agent and several Orioles players needing contracts could complicate things, but if Snell would be receptive to a short-term deal, that might be something Baltimore could entertain. If they somehow do get this done, watch out.