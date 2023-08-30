4 players most likely to be traded before the NBA season starts
From superstar trade requests to failed trade attempts, these four players remain on the block and could be moved over the next month.
By Jakob Ashlin
3. Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
Trading Pascal Siakam is the logical move for the Toronto Raptors. Last season, they were clearly behind the top teams in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record. During free agency, they lost All-Star guard Fred VanVleet, who signed a three-year deal with the Houston Rockets. That only moves the Raptors further out of contention this season. Most importantly, Siakam is on an expiring contract, so if they do not trade him, they risk losing him in free agency for nothing.
Of course, there is a chance that Siakam is willing to commit to Toronto long-term, but is the front office? According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Raptors and Siakam have not had "substantive discussions" regarding a contract extension. That is noteworthy.
On one hand, the Raptors appear content to hold onto Siakam. On the other hand, they are showing hesitancy to give him a new contract. The Atlanta Hawks offered a package of De'Andre Hunter, A.J. Griffin, and draft compensation, per Charania, but the Raptors were seeking a larger return. If a team meets their asking price, Siakam should play out the final year of his deal elsewhere.