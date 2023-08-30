4 players most likely to be traded before the NBA season starts
From superstar trade requests to failed trade attempts, these four players remain on the block and could be moved over the next month.
By Jakob Ashlin
The NBA regular season is rapidly approaching. On Oct. 24, the first game will officially tip-off, with the defending champion Denver Nuggets taking on the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the offseason is still far from over.
Typically, big offseason trades are made on draft night or during the July free agency period, but this year's summer has not followed that pattern. Heading into September, many unresolved offseason storylines linger. From superstar trade requests to failed trade attempts, these four players have a good shot at being moved before the start of the season. Let's break it down.
4. Marcus Morris Sr., Los Angeles Clippers
Morris is not the splashiest name on the trade market, but his name has been actively involved in trade discussions. In June, the Clippers agreed to send Morris, Amir Coffey, and a first-round pick to the Washington Wizards as part of a three-team deal to acquire Malcolm Brogdon. However, the Clippers pulled out of the deal due to injury concerns regarding Brogdon, according to The Athletic's Law Murray.
In addition, the Clippers have been engaging in trade talks for All-Star guard James Harden. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Morris has been included in those discussions. Morris's $17.1 million expiring salary makes him a natural fit in a Harden trade. Trading Morris would allow the Sixers to create cap space next summer. Additionally, the Clippers have some depth at power forward (Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, Kenyon Martin Jr.), so trading Morris would not leave a big hole in their rotation.
Morris had a cold finish to the 2022-23 season, shooting 23.5 percent from 3 in 12 games after the All-Star break. The slump and the continued trade rumors have understandably frustrated the veteran. He has openly taken shots at the fanbase on social media.
Whether he's part of the Harden trade or a separate deal, Morris's tenure in Los Angeles appears to be over.