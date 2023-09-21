4 problems Raiders need to fix after Week 2 disaster
The Raiders might be 1-1 on the season, but their pathetic effort against the Bills last Sunday was a disaster for Las Vegas.
Problems the Raiders need to fix: 3. The Raiders need Tyree Wilson to harass Kenny Pickett
The Las Vegas defense managed to get Josh Allen on the ground for two sacks last week, but neither was notched by a defensive lineman. Maxx Crosby was active as evidence by his seven total tackles on the day, but rookie Tyree Wilson was limited to just two total tackles with zero sacks.
If the Raiders defense is going to be anything more than average they need their first-round pick to show up in a more impactful manner. Wilson needs to add frame to be a complete defender on the edge, but he arrived in the NFL with the natural talent required to make an immediate impact as an edge rusher.
Crosby is going to attract plenty of double-teams on Sunday night which will leave Wilson free for one-on-one matchups against PIttsburgh's offensive line. He needs to be a real menace for Kenny Pickett is his team is going to emerge victorious.
Wilson does not necessarily need to notch a sack on Sunday night to help his team get a win. He does, however, need to get in the opposing backfield to force Pickett to make quick decisions that might get the young quarterback into trouble. A sack plus a couple of pressures would be a terrific output for Wilson in his third game as a professional.