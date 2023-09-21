4 problems Raiders need to fix after Week 2 disaster
The Raiders might be 1-1 on the season, but their pathetic effort against the Bills last Sunday was a disaster for Las Vegas.
Problems the Raiders need to fix: 2. Jimmy Garoppolo must protect the football
Garoppolo was put into a bad position by needing to play a lot of come-from-behind football at Buffalo. It's still not encouraging that he coughed up two interceptions to a Buffalo defense that looked toothless in Week 1.
The Raiders will not win games consistently if Garoppolo is turning the football over. It's clear he is not a star that can elevate the offense around him to a high level. That does not mean McDaniels and his staff can't expect him to execute the offense at a high level without turning it over.
McDaniels' game plan does bear some of the responsibility for his quarterback's mistakes. The lack fo quality receiving options beyond superstar Davante Adams makes the passing attack too predictable. Garoppolo doesn't have the arm strength to make elite throws to flummox quality cornerbacks and that showed up on film last week against Buffalo.
Raiders fans might want to see this offense throw the ball down the field early and often but that doesn't fit the team's personnel or scheme. They need to make it easy for Garoppolo to get the ball out quickly to his playmakers in space. That sets him, and his receiving corp up for success.