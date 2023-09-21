4 problems Raiders need to fix after Week 2 disaster
The Raiders might be 1-1 on the season, but their pathetic effort against the Bills last Sunday was a disaster for Las Vegas.
Problems the Raiders need to fix: 1. Josh Jacobs has to get on track for the Raiders to win
The Raiders run game failed to get off the ground at Buffalo. Jacobs got nine carries and actually went backwards. Any game where he logs -2 rushing yards is almost certainly going to equal an ugly loss for his team.
In fairness, Jacobs did help give his offense a boost by catching five balls for 52 yards but that was more a byproduct of the game getting out of hand early rather than an intentional shift by the Raiders' brain trust. Las Vegas' offense cannot function at a reasonable level without leaning heavily on Jacobs and the ground game.
That does not mean the team can be content with simply lining up and trying to run down Pittsburgh's throat on Sunday night. That's a recipe for disaster. Instead, Las Vegas needs to get creative in their efforts to build running lanes for Jacobs.
Part of the plan should be to break tendencies by executing draws on seemilngly obvious passing downs to take advantage of the Steelers' aggressive front seven. It's going to be challenging for the Raiders to run the ball consistently against PIttsburgh's defense, but they do have a chance to hit some big plays if they time their play calling right. No matter how it happens, Jacobs needs to play a much larger role in Week 3 if the Raiders are going to boost their record to 2-1.