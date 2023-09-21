4 problems Raiders need to fix after Week 2 disaster
The Raiders might be 1-1 on the season, but their pathetic effort against the Bills last Sunday was a disaster for Las Vegas.
Raiders fans were feeling reasonably good about their favorite squad after a narrow Week 1 victory over the Broncos. The team's Week 2 debacle against the Bills removed almost all optimism about the 2023 season for fans in Las Vegas.
The Raiders shouldn't feel ashamed about losing on the road to an angry Bills team. The worrisome aspect of the game is how they were dominated in almost every phase by Buffalo. A lot of work will be required before Week 3 if the Raiders want to get back in the win column.
Head coach Josh McDaniels and his staff will be looking for lots of answers this week, but fixing these four issues should be at the top of his list.
Problems the Raiders need to fix: 4. Getting the tight ends involved
The duo of Austin Hooper and Michael Mayer were brought to Las Vegas to give quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo some safety blankets to work with. The reality that they combined for just three catches for 22 yards against the Bills' defense is a big reason why the Raiders lost so definitively.
If Las Vegas is going to defeat the Steelers on Sunday Night Football they need to improve Garoppolo's efficiency as a passer by getting their tight ends more involved. Neither Henry or Mayer is going to enjoy a ton of effectiveness down the field against the Pittsburgh secondary but both can help keep the chains moving on intermediate routes.
Expect McDaniels to work short throws into his early game script on Sunday night. Getting the ball to Hooper and Mayer with room to run will be designed to loosen the Pittsburgh defense up.