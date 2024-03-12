4 quarterbacks we can't believe found a new job before Justin Fields
It's hard to believe that these four quarterbacks all found themselves new jobs before Justin Fields who remains stuck with the Chicago Bears.
3. We can't believe Marcus Mariota found a new job before Justin Fields
The Washington Commanders signed Marcus Mariota to a one-year deal on Tuesday, adding another quarterback to the mix. Mariota joins Sam Howell and Jake Fromm who are already under contract, and could potentially be joining a rookie as Washington currently holds the No. 2 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Mariota spent last season with the Eagles, appearing in three games off the bench in relief of Jalen Hurts and completing 15 of his 23 passing attempts. Before barely playing with the Eagles, Mariota spent the 2022 season struggling as a starter for the Falcons.
The nine-year veteran has had six seasons of at least six starts over the course of his career, but he could never quite establish himself as a thrower. He's always had the two-way ability as a rusher, but has just one 20+ touchdown season as a thrower.
Mariota is 30 years old and a fine option for a backup, but has nowhere near the upside Fields has. Fields didn't really make sense in Washington to begin with because they'll likely take a quarterback in the draft, but it's still surprising to see him come off the board before Fields.