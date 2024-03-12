4 quarterbacks we can't believe found a new job before Justin Fields
It's hard to believe that these four quarterbacks all found themselves new jobs before Justin Fields who remains stuck with the Chicago Bears.
Entering the offseason, it felt rather obvious that the Chicago Bears were going to trade Justin Fields somewhere. They have a golden opportunity in front of them to select a generational QB prospect in Caleb Williams, and will have no need for Fields, a talented QB who hasn't quite found his footing in the NFL yet, on their roster.
Kirk Cousins was the headliner in this year's free agency class among quarterbacks, but other than Cousins, there wasn't much there that was appealing. Sure, you can talk yourself into Russell Wilson at a dirt cheap contract or Baker Mayfield following his resurgent season, but other than that, what exactly is there?
Despite that, as of Tuesday morning, seven free agent quarterbacks have signed, and Justin Fields remains a Bear. Whether it's a monster asking price or a lack of interest around the league, it's rather shocking that some of the quarterbacks who have signed were able to find new jobs before Fields.
4. We can't believe Tyrod Taylor found a new job before Justin Fields
Tyrod Taylor spent three seasons as a starter in Buffalo and possessed a solid dual-threat ability, but never quite kicked it into gear as a passer. Over the course of his career, Taylor has completed a pedestrian 61.7% of his throws. Not great.
This past season Taylor saw his most action since the 2017 season, appearing in 11 games for the Giants and starting five, but his numbers weren't anything to write home about. Taylor completed 64.4% of his passes for 1,341 yards and five touchdowns compared to three interceptions. Having very little to work with certainly didn't help, but Taylor didn't exactly light the world on fire.
The 34-year-old signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets to back up Aaron Rodgers in what should be a good situation for him. Taylor has solidified himself as one of the better backups in the league. Fields was never going to be a Jet in 2024.
It's simply a surprise that a solidified backup is signing a deal before Justin Fields, a player with untapped potential, finds his new job.