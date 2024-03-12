Jets find Aaron Rodgers' backup after Zach Wilson debacle
The New York Jets have found their backup for Aaron Rodgers. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Jets are bringing in Tyrod Taylor to fill the role.
By James Nolan
Last season, the New York Jets failed before the season even started. After bringing in Aaron Rodgers, they failed to bring in a reliable backup. Banking on Zach Wilson turned out to be a mistake, as he was benched multiple times after stepping in after the four-time MVP went down with a season-ending injury.
With the offseason officially underway, New York’s general manager, Joe Douglas, is making moves. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor has signed a contract with the Jets.
Jets filled a much needed role with Tyrod Taylor
If the Jets want to end the longest playoff drought in all North American sports, getting a backup quarterback was a must. Expecting Aaron Rodgers to play a full season at 40 years old while coming off a torn Achilles is unfair.
That’s why signing Taylor was pivotal. Of course, they still need to make moves to improve other areas of their roster, but this was at the top of the list.
Across his 13-year career, Taylor has proved to be a trustworthy QB. He’s thrown 65 career touchdowns to just 29 interceptions. He also can use his legs better than most, as he’s tallied up 19 career rushing touchdowns. Taylor’s running ability could be handy if he steps in, considering the Jets’ offensive line has been atrocious over the past few seasons.
When Rodgers went down last season, the frustration from the skilled position players showed. Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall deserved better than what they got after Rodgers went down. They’re elite talents and don’t necessarily need the four-time MVP to produce. At the same time, they need someone better than Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle, or Trevor Siemian.
Douglas still has a lot of work to do. The quarterback room is going to be filled with knowledge with two savvy vets. It will be interesting to see if the Jets add a quarterback at some point in the upcoming draft.
Now that they seem to have the quarterback room figured out, they need to set their attention elsewhere. As talented as they might seem, the Jets have a significant area of the team that’s struggled for a long time.
The Jets need an offensive line. If Rodgers does go down and Taylor does step in, he’s going to need protection. Douglas recently signed John Simpson, the former Baltimore Ravens guard. He played in 19 games last season (including playoffs).
There’s a lot of offseason left, and the Jets are already off to a good start. Bringing in a reliable backup was what every fan wanted to see Douglas do. The wish was granted, as Taylor is one of the better backup QBs in the entire NFL.