4 reasons Trae Young could be on thin ice in 2023-24
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks seemed poised to build a dynasty together after their appearance in the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals. However, they haven't won a playoff series since then, and Young doesn't appear to be the most well-liked superstar in the league.
Reports indicate Trae Young is not a great locker room presence or leader
A constant storyline for the Atlanta Hawks last season was that Trae Young was not well-liked in the locker room. He was not well-liked by former Head Coach Nate McMillan and actively tried to and succeeded in getting him fired.
Young’s teammates are not exactly fond of him either. There are not a ton of specifics on this front. General dislike has been reported, and plenty of NBA media folks have raised eyebrows at the fact that none of Trae Young’s former teammates have sung the former Oklahoma guard's praises.
It doesn’t sound like Young has many friends or advocates within the organization and that could prove very costly if things go south. If no one goes to bat for Young, it could be the end of his and Atlanta’s relationship.