4 reasons Trae Young could be on thin ice in 2023-24
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks seemed poised to build a dynasty together after their appearance in the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals. However, they haven't won a playoff series since then, and Young doesn't appear to be the most well-liked superstar in the league.
The Atlanta Hawks will have more leverage if they look to trade Trae Young in the near future
The Atlanta Hawks may consider that trading Trae Young sooner rather than later could be more beneficial to them. Young's contract extends through the 2026-27 season, making him an attractive asset for potential trade partners who don't have to worry about his willingness to sign an extension. The Hawks would also have the luxury of waiting for the best trade offer if they decide to go down this path.
However, if they delay trading him for 2-3 seasons, Young could make public demands regarding his preferred destination and refuse to agree to an extension with any team that acquires him. This would shift the leverage away from Atlanta and into Young's and the teams he favors. If the Atlanta Hawks are contemplating trading Trae Young and embarking on a rebuild, doing so sooner rather than later would likely be in their best interest.