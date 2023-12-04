4 starters the Cardinals can acquire via trade at the Winter Meetings
Even after adding three starters in free agency, the St. Louis Cardinals don't appear to be done. Here are four starters they could trade for at the Winter Meetings.
By Curt Bishop
1. Tyler Glasnow
According to Derrick Goold, the Cardinals have already had internal discussions over what a trade for the Tampa Bay Rays ace would look like. Obviously, it would take a hefty return.
However, it may not be worth the risk. Glasnow, already 30 years of age, made only 21 starts in the regular season due to injuries and has only one year remaining of club control.
Another thing to consider is that while Glasnow would be a significant addition to the Cardinals rotation, their last trade with the Rays did not go as planned. Cardinals fans hate being reminded of it, but in 2020, the team shipped Randy Arozarena off to the Rays in exchange for top pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore. It's safe to say that this deal has not worked out for St. Louis.
On the plus side, Glasnow is a very solid pitcher when healthy and is able to rack up strikeouts at a high rate. He averaged 12.2 per nine innings in 2023 with the Rays.
So, while a trade for Glasnow may come with a significant risk, there could be a way it ultimately works out for the Cardinals. Health is the key for the veteran right-hander. If he can stay off the injured list, he can be a very solid pitcher.