Cardinals Rumors: Glasnow trade update, bullpen target, Mozeliak waffling
- John Mozeliak content with current pitching group
- Cardinals could target Jordan Hicks, Yuki Matsui, Phil Maton on free agent front
- Front office has "discussed" framework of potential Tyler Glasnow trade
Cardinals Rumors: John Mozeliak makes no promises to improve bullpen
The St. Louis Cardinals made an early splash in free agency, signing American League Cy Young runner-up Sonny Gray to a three-year, $75 million contract. John Mozeliak also wrangled Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson on one-year deals, completely reshaping St. Louis' starting rotation.
Gray is a tremendous talent who will comfortably man the No. 1 spot in the Cards' rotation. That said, St. Louis cannot rest on its laurels. Lynn and Gibson are limited veterans who posted ERAs of 5.73 and 4.73 last season, respectively. The Cardinals still lack the starting depth of a true contender after cleaning house at the 2023 trade deadline.
One would expect Mozeliak and the front office to continue pounding the market, but recent comments from the GM could leave the fanbase a bit queasy. Speaking with Spectrum News, Mozeliak said the Cards are content with their current group.
"We feel like we have a strong five right now. We feel like we have three or four guys that could give us depth throughout the season as well, so it’s not like a front-line priority but you never say never because something may pop up and make sense."
This feels like Mozeliak hedging his bets for the remainder of the offseason. He probably doesn't want to set expectations for another move, only for the Cards to whiff on key targets. That said, there's plenty of buzz tying St. Louis to aces on the market. St. Louis fans shouldn't lose hope — yet. If Mozeliak and the Cardinals sit on their hands the rest of the way, however, the wrath will be extensive.