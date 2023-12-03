Cardinals Rumors: Glasnow trade update, bullpen target, Mozeliak waffling
- John Mozeliak content with current pitching group
- Cardinals could target Jordan Hicks, Yuki Matsui, Phil Maton on free agent front
- Front office has "discussed" framework of potential Tyler Glasnow trade
Cardinals Rumors: Jordan Hicks, Yuki Matsui, Phil Maton listed as potential targets
Speaking of potential targets...
The Cardinals are looking to upgrade the bullpen as well as the starters. Several names have been tied to St. Louis, per MLB Trade Rumors. Two names of consequence are Jordan Hicks and Yuki Matsui, while Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch names Phil Maton as an object of intrigue for the Cardinals' front office.
Maton has been an integral middle reliever for the Houston Astros over their last few years of contention. He posted a 3.00 ERA and 1.121 WHIP last season, netting 74 strikeouts in 66.0 innings of work. Known for expertly pitching to contact, hits off Maton averaged an exit velocity of 84.5 MPH last season, per Baseball Savant. That lands in the 99th percentile. He won't come cheap, but he would be a meaningful addition to the Cards'
Jordan Hicks started last season with the Cards, but was dealt to the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline. Blessed with 100.1 MPH velocity on his fastball, Hicks landed in the 96th percentile for groundball percentage (58.9) and the 83rd percentile for strikeout rate (28.4). In 65 appearances between St. Louis and Toronto, he pitched 65.2 innings with 81 strikeouts, registering 12 saves. There's a reason the Cards want him back in the closer spot.
Yuki Matsui spent last season with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in Japan, posting a 1.57 ERA in 57.1 innings across 59 appearances. He registered 72 strikeouts, profiling as one of the best international pitchers not named Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
The attention will naturally be focused on St. Louis' pursuit of another ace starter, but bolstering the bullpen with multiple quality arms would be quite beneficial.