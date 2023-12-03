Cardinals Rumors: Glasnow trade update, bullpen target, Mozeliak waffling
- John Mozeliak content with current pitching group
- Cardinals could target Jordan Hicks, Yuki Matsui, Phil Maton on free agent front
- Front office has "discussed" framework of potential Tyler Glasnow trade
Cardinals Rumors: Front office has discussed possibility of Tyler Glasnow trade
The Cardinals have "discussed internally what a potential trade for Tampa Bay ace Tyler Glasnow would look like," according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Glasnow has been a frequent flier on the rumor mill lately. He is due $25 million next season before hitting free agency in the winter of 2024. The Rays are unlikely to extend him. FanSided's Robert Murray puts the odds of a Glasnow trade at 98 percent.
It's not difficult to understand why the Cards want Glasnow. He's right in the middle of his prime window at 30 years old, coming off a successful 10-7 on the mound for the 99-win Rays. There are health concerns, as Glasnow has never pitched more than 120 innings in a season — his total in 2023 — but he registered 162 K's with a 3.53 ERA and 1.083 WHIP. When he's right, Glasnow blasts batters with 96.4 MPH heat and lands in the MLB's 95th percentile for whiff percentage (35.2).
The Cardinals need a long-term plan to keep Glasnow around, but he would immediately join Gray atop the rotation. St. Louis requires more reliable, postseason-proven arms if the goal is to contend next season. Glasnow fits the bill. He's one of the best starters being tossed around in offseason rumors.
St. Louis isn't the only team in the hunt for Glasnow — the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs feel like particularly strong threats. It will take genuine effort from John Mozeliak. He can't play it conservatively. If the Cards' front office can pull it off, however, the fanbase should feel good about the starting rotation heading into next season.