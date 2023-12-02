MLB Rumors: Cardinals concerning plan, new Cubs trade target, Arozarena trade buzz
MLB Rumors: Cardinals may be quiet after three SP additions
With a strong need to upgrade their rotation this offseason, we've seen John Mozeliak and the St. Louis Cardinals act quickly to try and upgrade the starting pitching on the roster.
The first two moves were to sign well-traveled veterans Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson to relatively modest deals. But then the Cardinals made their biggest splash by far, doling out a three-year, $75 million deal to veteran Sonny Gray.
However, with the way that Gray's contract is structured with the majority of the money backloaded on the deal, some wondered if Mozeliak and the Cardinals had more moves up their sleeve, perhaps one for another top-end starter.
From Mozeliak's own mouth, though, maybe don't hold your breath on that if you're a Cardinals fan.
Though he spoke about being "opportunistic" in free agency, Mozeliak appeared to indicate that the major additions to the rotation might be done now when speaking with Gregg Palermo of Spectrum News:
"We feel like we have a strong five right now. We feel like we have three or four guys that could give us depth throughout the season as well, so it’s not like a front-line priority but you never say never because something may pop up and make sense," Mozeliak said.
That probably doesn't make many fans in St. Louis all too happy to hear. For as good as Gray can be for the Cardinals, he doesn't necessarily offer the top-end upside that other rumored targets like Blake Snell or Yoshinobu Yamamoto would. The depth, meanwhile, is also a bit of an uncertainty given the volatility of Lynn and Gibson.
We shall see if Mozeliak is just throwing up a pre-Winter Meetings smokescreen or not, but it seems as if the Cards might be closing up shop when it comes to their starting pitching.