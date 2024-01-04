4 Steelers who won't be back if Pittsburgh misses the postseason
If the Pittsburgh Steelers miss the playoffs after Week 18, these players and/or coaches could be on the chopping block.
By Mark Powell
2. Steelers will try and fail to bring back Miles Killebrew
Miles Killebrew made his first Pro Bowl this season. He had an outstanding campaign in a contract year, and would be right to cash in on that. While Killebrew did make the Pro Bowl as a special teams nod, he could prove to be out of the Steelers price range if a needy team overpays for his services. As the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review notes, Killebrew has been incredibly valuable on the Steelers special teams unit this season.
"Killebrew has blocked two punts this season, three during his tenure with the Steelers and four for his career. His three blocked punts as a Steelers player are tied for the most by any team — not an individual player — in the NFL over the past three seasons...Killebrew also leads the Steelers with 13 special teams tackles. No other player on the team has more than seven," Joe Rutter wrote.
If Killebrew's price tag exceeds, say, $5 million per season on a multiyear deal, which some special teams aces can receive, the Steelers would rather use that money elsewhere. In particular, Pittsburgh's offense needs some work, specifically on the offensive line and at quarterback.