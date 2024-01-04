4 Steelers who won't be back if Pittsburgh misses the postseason
If the Pittsburgh Steelers miss the playoffs after Week 18, these players and/or coaches could be on the chopping block.
By Mark Powell
3. Levi Wallace has no place on this Steelers defense
Levi Wallace has single-handedly cost the Steelers defense some points. He's a liability in coverage and opposing quarterbacks often target him, despite veteran Patrick Peterson and rookie Joey Porter Jr. on the outside.
Wallace is a reliable veteran in the right situation and still has a place in the league, but it's about time Pittsburgh improves its cornerback group. They made the right call by drafting Porter Jr., who has the makings of a shutdown defensive back if he continues to develop. Peterson can still play in the slot, but his skillset is deteriorating with age. He's no longer the All-Pro he once was.
It should be expected that Khan will move on from Wallace, and replace him either via free agency or most likely the NFL Draft.