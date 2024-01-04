4 Steelers who won't be back if Pittsburgh misses the postseason
If the Pittsburgh Steelers miss the playoffs after Week 18, these players and/or coaches could be on the chopping block.
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers are unlikely to move on from Mike Tomlin. This much we now know, despite some fans calling for his firing just a few weeks ago. Tomlin has secured his 17th straight winning season, an unfathomable achievement in today's age of professional football. It's for this reason that the Steelers are going to ultimately keep Tomlin at least for the final year of his contract, which expires at the end of 2024.
Beyond Tomlin, however, the Steelers have some pressing questions heading into the offseason. Namely, what will Pittsburgh do at the quarterback position. Kenny Pickett has essentially been benched late in the season, as the Steelers are sticking with the hot hand in Mason Rudolph despite their former first-round pick being cleared to play.
The Steelers high-priced defense limits their spending, and in many ways Omar Khan's group is built much differently than most NFL teams. That could start to change, especially if Khan decides to invest in a high-profile passer this offseason.
4. Mike Sullivan is likely on his way out of Pittsburgh
The Steelers offense has looked better since Matt Canada was fired in favor of Sullivan, who was elevated from QB coach to primary play caller. However, much of the offense is still Canada's playbook, and it would benefit Pittsburgh to find a new offensive coordinator from outside the organization. Elevating from within hasn't worked of late, especially at OC. It's time the Steelers broke away from the Steeler Way in this sense.
There should be enough intriguing offensive minds available for Khan and Tomlin to choose from this offseason. If they truly want the offense to improve and resemble a modern-day system, sticking with the coaches currently in their facility is not the path forward.