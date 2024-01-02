Steelers QB Kenny Pickett blasts media, fake report that questioned his character
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett cleared up a report that he turned down the chance to be Mason Rudolph's backup last Sunday.
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers have won two straight games, both on the arm of Mason Rudolph rather than Kenny Pickett. The former first-round pick Pickett underwent ankle surgery just over four weeks ago.
While Pickett was reportedly cleared to return to practice on Thursday, he and Mike Tomlin reportedly met prior to the Steelers game in Seattle, where it was determined the Pitt product would not see action, and thus wouldn't dress. Instead, Mitch Trubisky backed up Rudolph.
Pittsburgh sports pundits theorized this week that Pickett opted against serving as Rudolph's backup out of principle, rather than the far more likely explanation -- that preparing to potentially play in Seattle just three days after being cleared from ankle surgery was highly dangerous.
Mark Madden initially reported that Pickett wanted no part in the backup role. Dejan Kovacevic eventually cleared that up with his own intel, suggesting Madden had it wrong.
Kenny Pickett clears up Steelers media report that questioned his character
Pickett wasn't thrilled with Madden's initial reporting.
"There was no talk of me being a backup quarterback this week in terms of being a 2," Pickett said. "If I was healthy enough to play, and the trainers and coaches felt like I looked good enough to play, I was going to start and play...So, whoever reported that, I don't know where it started, it's kind of crazy what people will write and put out there to try to prove their point or help their standpoint or their careers and what you guys do. But disappointed to see that without any proof or basis of it."
While Pickett's future in Pittsburgh remains in question given Tomlin would rather start Rudolph with the season on the line, he is doing everything in his power to prepare as the No. 2 passer in Baltimore.
"This week I'm now the 2," Pickett said. "They feel good four weeks out of the surgery for me to dress and be the 2. So I'll be the 2 and do what I have to do to be ready to go from Baltimore."
In the end, it was the lack of game reps and his ankle rehab which kept Pickett from participating in the Steelers win over Seattle, rather than some bizarre form of vengeance.