Did Kenny Pickett quit on the Steelers? Insider clears up QB's strange absence
Kenny Pickett wasn't active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks despite being medically cleared. Yet, Pickett didn't quit on the Steelers.
By Mark Powell
Kenny Pickett was not active for the Steelers win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Pickett has since fully recovered from an ankle injury.
Mitch Trubisky backed up starting QB Mason Rudolph on Sunday, who led the Steelers to their second win in as many weeks. This earned Rudolph the start for Pittsburgh's Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens, as well.
Considering Pickett was cleared of his injury during the week, it was odd that he wasn't active during the game. It even led some pundits to suggest Pickett quit on his team, and didn't want to play the role of backup to Rudolph.
Yet, this was not the case with Pickett after all, who has been an exemplary teammate and leader throughout this season despite his struggles. What the future holds for Pickett is anyone's guess, especially with Rudolph starting next week. Yet, to suggest he quit on his team is a bit of an overstatement.
Steelers insider clears up Kenny Pickett drama
Dejan Kovacevic of DK Pittsburgh Sports cleared up this misfire on his website, reporting instead that Pickett wasn't cleared until Thursday, and thus was held out as a precaution. Per Kovacevic, there was no other reason why Pickett was left inactive. He remained with his teammates in Seattle, and was supportive of both Rudolph and Trubisky despite his absence from the starting lineup.
With Rudolph starting Week 18 against the Ravens, it opens up the possibility that Pickett may not start under center moving forward. Mike Tomlin deserves some props for sticking with the hot hand, especially as the Steelers fight for their playoff lives against Baltimore. However, if Pickett were truly entrenched as the starting quarterback, Rudolph starting would be out of the question.
Fans can argue about Pickett's productivity and potential all day long. However, his leadership is not the issue.