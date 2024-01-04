4 Steelers who won't be back if Pittsburgh misses the postseason
If the Pittsburgh Steelers miss the playoffs after Week 18, these players and/or coaches could be on the chopping block.
By Mark Powell
1. Mason Rudolph could stay with the Steelers, or find a new home
Mason Rudolph has spent his entire career with the Steelers, as he was drafted in 2018 out of Oklahoma State. Rudolph never got along with Ben Roethlisberger. When Big Ben retired, the Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett and signed Mitch Trubisky, thus overlooking their former draft pick. Rudolph never received much of a chance in training camp despite an 'open competition' in Pickett's rookie season.
With few options left towards the end of this season, Tomlin was forced to start Rudolph. Surprisingly, he has played quite well, making some Steelers fans wonder why he wasn't given an opportunity sooner.
Pittsburgh could easily run it back with Rudolph under center next season, assuming he'd be willing to compete once again with Pickett or another free agent/draft pick the Steelers bring in. However, what's the benefit of that for Rudolph?
If the Steelers give him the best chance to start, then perhaps he'll consider re-signing on a cheap deal. If not, then he's well within his rights to find a new home where he'll be given a legitimate chance to earn starting reps.