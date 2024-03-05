4 top prospects who could make MLB Opening Day debut
3. Milwaukee Brewers OF Jackson Chourio
Similar to Keith, Chourio signed an eight-year contract with the Brewers, making him the face of the franchise and like Colt, he brings a mountain of evidence behind him in his rise through the minor leagues.
Chourio hit .283/.338/.467 with an OPS of .805 with 22 home runs and 91 RBIs between Double-A and Triple-A, all at the age of 19. That should be enough, but as Matt Carroll of Reviewing the Brew stated last week, there is an incentive to it.
"So with the last Collective Bargaining Agreement, a solution was implemented to help prevent that. WIth the Prospect Promotion Incentive, players who spend enough time on their team's active roster and win Rookie of the Year (or finish top three in MVP or Cy Young) can earn their team an extra draft pick."
There is should be no reason for the Brewers to keep the talented centerfielder down to start the season in Triple-A Nashville.
2. Cleveland Guardians 1B Kyle Manzardo
Kyle Manzardo, a promising left-handing hitting prospect for the Cleveland Guardians, looks fully healed from a shoulder injury that derailed his season in 2023. He has showcased his ability to consistently make hard contact and exhibit excellent plate discipline in the minor leagues, key traits that have positioned him to get a long look in camp under first-year manager Stephen Vogt.
The former second-round draft pick from Washington State joined the Guardians at the trade deadline in exchange for right-hander Aaron Civale. Manzardo finished the 2023 season on a high note, hitting .272/.340/.565 with a .905 OPS in the Arizona Fall League. So far in spring training, he has outperformed Rule 5 pick Deyvison De Los Santos. His approach at the plate and his ability to consistently make hard contact by barreling up the ball have been notable.