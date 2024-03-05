4 top prospects who could make MLB Opening Day debut
Ah yes, spring training in Major League Baseball, where positional battles are fierce and stats, while they may not matter, are still used as a barometer for performance. Non-roster invitees, journeyman players and prospects are trying to make strong impressions to make the Opening Day roster.
The landscape of Major League Baseball has evolved, with young prospects ascending through the minor leagues at an unprecedented pace. Talent is the driving force behind this trend, as players with exceptional skills are quickly making their way to higher levels of play. A prime example of this is Padres catching prospect Ethan Salas. Despite being only 17 years old, with his 18th birthday not until June 1, Salas has already showcased his abilities at the Double-A level. This rapid progression underscores a shift in the game, where age and experience are no longer the sole determinants of a player's readiness for advanced competition.
Among the vast pool of young talent in camp, a select group has already made significant impressions, positioning themselves as choices to make the roster for their respective clubs. These players, who have yet to make their MLB debut, are on the brink of breaking camp on the 26-man roster.
4. Detroit Tigers 2B Colt Keith
There was a reason why the Detroit Tigers handed Colt Keith a contract before the spring began. Detroit Tigers President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris and the rest of the Tigers brass saw enough in Keith in his time in the minors that he will more than likely open the season manning second base.
In 2023, he showed his ability to hit for power and average across Double-A and Triple-A. With a batting line of .306 with 27 homers and 101 RBIs last season, he put together one of the best seasons by any Tigers minor leaguer, including a 6-for-6 game, which has not even been done on the big league level.
On the spring, he is 4-for-13 at the plate, with a pair of doubles. Pending an injury, Keith should be joining the Tigers when they open the season against the White Sox on March 28.