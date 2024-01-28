Colt Keith contract details, grade: Tigers weigh obvious risk with potential reward
The Detroit Tigers signed top prospect Colt Keith to a contract extension prior to his first MLB at-bat.
By Mark Powell
The Detroit Tigers are just the latest team to jump on the bandwagon. A common trend among mid-market and small-market teams of late is to offer top prospects guaranteed money prior to MLB stardom. Keith has yet to play in the majors, but Detroit general manager Scott Harris has seen enough. The Tigers are convinced he can be a franchise cornerstone, and thus signed him to an extension on Sunday. FanSided's Rogelio Castillo discussed what this means for a Tigers franchise in transition:
"The Tigers have joined the Brewers in securing a top prospect for their future. This offseason, the Brewers signed Jackson Chourio, ranked as the No. 1 MLB prospect on many lists, to an eight-year contract. For Detroit, this marks the first time the team has committed to a prospect who has yet to play at the major league level. The reasons for this move are quite clear."
Keith had little problem adjusting to pitching in Double-A and Triple-A. Per Castillo, Keith hit .306/.380/.552 with an OPS of .932 across all levels last season. He's played multiple infield positions, including second and third base. Keith will be ready for whatever the Tigers throw at him when he eventually earns a call-up. That could come as soon as April, especially if Keith impresses in spring training.
Colt Keith contract details, grade: Tigers made the right call
Keith is the 22nd-ranked prospect in all of baseball, per MLB Pipeline. He has hit across all levels and is due for a call-up rather soon. Instead of waiting for Keith to produce at the MLB level, the Tigers are betting on him. Keith's value is either at its highest or lowest as I write this article. Should he flame out, Tigers fans will rip Harris for investing in Keith too soon. If he produces at a high clip in the majors as well, then Harris looks like a genius.
Tigers owner Chris Ilitch doesn't spend like his father Mike, who wanted his beloved Tigers to win a World Series prior to his death. Chris is a businessman, and he's in the business of making money off his sports franchise. Overinvesting in the Tigers prior to their World Series window never made a lot of sense to him.
Spending money on Keith and potentially earning a discount in the process was an easy argument for Harris and the front office to make.
The longer the Tigers waited, the greater the risk that Keith may out-earn their suggested payroll. The Tigers get an easy A.