4 top prospects who could make MLB Opening Day debut
1. San Diego Padres OF Jackson Merrill
It may seem ambitious for a player with limited outfield experience to learn center field during spring training, but the Padres' 2021 first-round draft pick has shown early in camp that he can adapt quickly.
Arizona Fall League MVP Jakob Marsee is also making a strong case for the center field position in spring training, going 5-for-17 (.294/.435/.412). However, Jackson Merrill's versatility could give him an edge in securing a spot on the Opening Day roster. Last season, he played first base, second base, and left field at Double-A. Additionally, Merrill has support within the team, with Fernando Tatis Jr. reportedly advocating for his inclusion on the roster.
Similar to Keith, Merrill's hit tool is hard to ignore, showing an above-average hit tool since like Keith, was drafted out of high school. One stat that pops out is what R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports reported in 2023. He connected in more than 80 percent of his swings last season. If the Padres are looking to operate at a lower payroll, as it has been suggested, then Merrill's ability to play different positions and hitting ability makes him a good choice to make the Opening Day roster.