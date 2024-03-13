4 Vikings who could follow Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons
Kirk Cousins made the jump from the Minnesota Vikings to the Atlanta Falcons. Here are four more Vikings who could hypothetically join the quarterback.
By Scott Rogust
3. Joshua Dobbs, QB
The Atlanta Falcons know far too well that they can't go through a season and expect to have a winning record with subpar quarterback play. They gave it a try last season with Desmond Ridder with former Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke as the backup. Ridder's play wasn't great, and Heinicke didn't exactly lift them to wins.
Now, the Vikings have Kirk Cousins as their starter. Even with the four-year commitment, Cousins is coming off a torn Achilles suffered midway last season. With that, the Falcons would be wise to have. a quality backup to fill in and play well. A lack of a quality backup sunk teams like the New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers. One quarterback the Falcons could target is Joshua Dobbs.
Dobbs started off the 2023 league year with the Cleveland Browns before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals late in the preseason. From there, Dobbs played well enough to keep the Cardinals, who were expected to be one of the worst teams in the league, competitive. Notably, Dobbs helped lead the Cardinals to their first win of the season at the expense of the Dallas Cowboys.
At the trade deadline, Dobbs was dealt to the Vikings, who needed a quarterback after Cousins tore his Achilles tendon. Dobbs started four games for Minnesota, leading them to two wins against the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders.
In 13 games, Dobbs threw for 2,464 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while completing 62.8 percent of his passes. Dobbs had a 3-9 record as a starter.
The Falcons would be wise to find a quality backup quarterback, and Dobbs fits the bill.