4 Vikings who could follow Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons
Kirk Cousins made the jump from the Minnesota Vikings to the Atlanta Falcons. Here are four more Vikings who could hypothetically join the quarterback.
By Scott Rogust
2. Cam Akers, RB
Kirk Cousins had a working relationship with a member of the Atlanta Falcons in the leadup to his contract agreement. Head coach Raheem Morris was on the now-Washington Commanders as a defensive backs coach from 2012 until 2014. Cousins was on the team as well.
Usually, head coaches would like to bring in players they worked with in the past. For Morris, who was the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams from 2021 until 2023. It just so happens there is a former Rams player who was on the Vikings last season, who is a free agent. That is running back Cam Akers.
The Rams selected Akers out of Florida State in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Akers showed promise in his rookie season, running for 625 yards and two touchdowns on 145 carries as backup.
After missing the majority of the 2021 season after tearing his Achilles tendon, Akers bounced back in 2022, rushing for 786 yards and seven touchdowns on 188 carries. This past season, Akers was dealt to the Vikings but suffered another torn Achilles tendon.
The Falcons have their starting running back set at Bijian Robinson. Tyler Allgeier is a great backup running back. If Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson want some further depth at running back, Akers would make sense.