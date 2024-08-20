49ers teetering dangerously close to collapse with latest Aiyuk, Williams update
By Kinnu Singh
The San Francisco 49ers will open the regular season against the New York Jets at Levi’s Stadium on September 9, 2024.
As the days tick down and the Niners gear up, time seems to be running out for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and offensive tackle Trent Williams to receive the new contracts they seek.
The 49ers have spent a majority of the offseason in contract disputes with the two star players. It’s hard to predict which solution the 49ers’ brass will ultimately settle on, but they’ll have to make a decision sooner rather than later.
On Friday, Niners will play their final preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, the site of the team’s gut-wrenching Super Bowl loss. Perhaps the memory of how close this roster came to glory will spur the team into signing their stars to long-term contracts. At this point, that may just be wishful thinking.
No end in sight for 49ers Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams contract disputes
Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan provided an underwhelming update — or lack thereof — regarding the contract negotiations with Aiyuk and Williams, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
“Zero updates,” Shanahan said. “Nothing has changed.”
In an offseason that will be remembered for reshaping the wide receiver market, Aiyuk has been unable to acquire a lucrative contract of his own.
The 26-year-old wideout is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and he’s hoping to secure long-term financial security before taking the field. In some weeks, a contract extension seemed imminent. In other weeks, a trade seemed inevitable. The contentious negotiations have swung the pendulum nearly every week throughout the offseason.
Williams still has two years remaining on his six-year, $138 million contract, but the guaranteed money on the deal has run out. The 36-year-old is considered to be the best tackle in the league, but Williams now ranks sixth among the highest-paid offensive tackles. With the rising market, the 11-time Pro Bowl tackle is hoping to secure security and compensation as he nears the end of his playing career.
Aiyuk notched 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns during the 2023 season. He earned a second-team All-Pro selection for his production and played a pivotal role in the Niners’ postseason run to Super Bowl LVIII.