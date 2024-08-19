Time’s up: Brandon Aiyuk nuked any potential Steelers trade in hilarious fashion
The Brandon Aiyuk saga has dragged on for far longer than anybody expected, especially Aiyuk himself. The situation is still incredibly unstable and there really may not be anybody in football that knows exactly what's going on.
One moment, Aiyuk is a 49er and he's at practice. His teammates are speaking as if he's the same member of the team that he's always been.
The next moment, Mike Tomlin is hinting at the fact that Aiyuk will be in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Steelers have put together trade offers and contract offers that have gotten close to pulling him away from the San Fransisco 49ers, but we still sit at a standstill with the whole situation.
Here's what we know as of now.
Steelers offer similar Aiyuk contract as the 49ers: $28 million AAV
Aiyuk has been holding out because he wants a contract extension that will pay him what he's worth. He believes that he's worth north of $30 million a season while the 49ers believe he's worth around $28 million a season.
The New England Patriots swooped in with an offer well north of $30 million AAV and a trade that would send him to the Patriots. Aiyuk refused to be dealt there because of the shaky quarterback play.
The Steelers then swooped in and everybody expected him to land there. But now, we've got the report that the Steelers have offered a very similar contract as the 49ers, in the ballpark of $28 million a season. Aiyuk doesn't want that low of an AAV, which basically turned him straight back to negotiating with San Fransisco.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated added some more context to the situation as well.
"As it stands, the situation is still unstable. If the Niners could’ve gotten a player via a deal with the Steelers (Pittsburgh refused to give one up, so it’d have to have been in a corresponding trade), there’s a chance Aiyuk would be in Pittsburgh now," Breer wrote. "And although things have certainly gotten sideways between him and the Niners, no doors have closed on a return."
"That, in fact, still seems like the most likely conclusion to this saga."
It looks as if the 49ers will be extending Aiyuk and bringing him back in the near future. The door appears to be closed for the Steelers and Aiyuk, though if the situation worsens with San Fransisco, he could turn back to Pittsburgh.
It's not likely, Steelers fans. I would heavily recommend focusing on the players that are in-house because the odds of a Brandon Aiyuk blockbuster deal are quite slim at this point in time.