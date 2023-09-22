5 best NFL free agents still available and which team needs them most
The 2023 NFL season has begun, but there are still some quality players available who could help teams push for a playoff berth. Here are the five best free agents and which teams present their best fit.
By Sam Penix
Best NFL free agents still available: No. 3 EDGE Melvin Ingram
2022 team: Miami Dolphins
2022 PFF grade: 70.3
Top free agent fit for 2023: New York Giants
The New York Giants were thoroughly embarrassed in Week 1 by the Dallas Cowboys, which did not get their hyped-up 2023 campaign off to a good start. New York did emerge victorious in Week 2, but fell to the 49ers on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.
Their defensive front seven is extremely talented, not to mention quite expensive, featuring players like A'Shawn Robinson, Dexter Lawrence, Leonard WIlliams, Azeez Ojulari, and Kayvon Thibodeaux.
There's just one problem. Through the first two games, the Giants had logged zero sacks. They're the only team in the league to be in this situation, and while there are plenty of mitigating factors, and things are likely to regress to the mean, it wouldn't hurt to add some more pass-rushing threat.
The Giants totaled two sacks on Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers, one by Thibodeaux and the other combined by Williams and D.J. Davidson. Having Ingram on the field likely doesn't change the result of that game, but it would help moving forward.
Ingram has been a consistently underrated player for the duration of his 10-year career, and played his role as a rotational rusher quite well last season with the Miami Dolphins, finishing with six sacks and 10 QB hits, despite starting only three games.
He'd perform a similar duty with the Giants, spelling Ojulari and Thibodeaux, and perhaps even joining them on the field in obvious passing situations.
He made a lot of sense for NYG over the offseason, and after two weeks, perhaps he makes even more now.